Raila responds to DP Ruto’s ‘deep state’ 2022 rigging claims

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s outburts.

The second in command had on Tuesday August 11 claimed that there is a plan by the deep state and the system top rig him out in the 2022 general electuions.

The DP who was speaking at his Karen residence noted that he was unstoppable, saying that he would crash the so called deep state.

“I just want to tell them: ‘We’re waiting for you’. This system, this Deep State we are being told about, we are waiting for it. They’ll come with the system, but we will be there with the people and God and see who wins,” said Dr Ruto.

However, Raila on Thursday August 13 said he is unaware of the existence of an ineffable election results manipulator known as the Deep State.

“I, Raila Odinga, do not hold a position in the current Government. The Head of State is known, and the Deputy President is known. If you are talking of the Deep State, who is there? When someone talks about the Deep State [that is outside the Government circles], which one is it? We [in ODM] do not know about the Deep State,” said Raila Odinga while welcoming new members to ODM at Orange House in Nairobi on Thursday, August 13.

“From our previous experiences as ODM, we have learnt a lot; we know where we are coming from, and where we want to go,” he added.

After denying knowledge of the existence of a Deep State outside government circles, Raila was asked by a journalist to respond to his elder brother Oburu Odinga’s claim — that he (Raila) will be a beneficiary of the “system” in 2022 presidential race.

“Oburu Odinga is an individual [entitled to his own opinion],” the ODM leader replied, playing down the consequence of his brother’s remarks.

In late July 2020, Oburu Odinga said that the AU representative for Infrastructure lost previous presidential elections because he was not receiving the backing of the “system”.

“All these elections, we have been getting the most votes, but not ending up in State House because we did not have the system. But now in 2022, we have both the system and our votes which are always the majority — what more could we ask for?” Dr Oburu posed in a previous public address.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Wednesday August 12 also dismissed DP Ruto’s claims, arguing that there is nothing like the deep state in Kenya.