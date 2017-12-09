Raila Opens Up About His Inauguration, Police Brutality And Much More

THE SPEECH ABOUT HIS SWEARING IN….

“My Country men to be specific Nasarites ,My swearing in has nothing to do with Raila,It is all about how to restore hope to the future generations .If they want me to face treason charges am ready to pay the price if that will save my country from Bad Governance, Mega Corruption, Ethnic cleansing ,negative Impoverisation ,police brutality ,Murder ,Killings ,political, Assassination and grant rights and freedoms for Kenyans to enjoy them.

I will be Sworn in on Tuesday .This is not rumors nor is it a dream in the world of fantasy but a reality which will come to pass.Things wont end there ,we will thereafter take power to its rightful owners’the people of Kenya ‘.If my swearing in will amount to treason according to jubilee illusion ,so be it.But whatever it takes Kenya will not be the same again.

Always remember to pray for Our Country Kenya ,We are at a time that prayer is a very powerful tool that can save this country, Jubilee have ears but they don’t hear what the voice of the people want, eyes but they don’t see ,because they are unable to face reality that Kenyans have always craved for change ,and that change is here with them.

Change is usually inevitable but it is not easily accepted in society. My people remain calm during my swearing in on Tuesday ,as Jubilee out of desperacy might resort to use excess force .But I reassure you again Canaan is real ,no amount of intimidation will stop us. Aluta Continua !!!!”

~ Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga