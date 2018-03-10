Raila Officially A State Official, Wanjigi Government Adviser In New Deal

After yesterday meeting,the following become obvious.

1. Uhuru is the official president of Kenya and for all Kenyans

President Uhuru knew jolly well he had the instruments of power but save for Central and some parts of the Rift, the other parts of the Country spat on his Presidency. More than half the Country recognized Raila Odinga as the President and thus in the new deal, Odinga drops his ‘People’s President title’ and consequently his followers will warm up to Uhuru as the only President.

2. Raila is officially a state official

Raila Odinga becomes officially a State Official with the reverence and perks that comes with the same.

3.No more harassment of the Wanjigis.

The Wanjigis and the Kenyattas have history that not even politics can erase. Enough said

4.Jimmy Wanjigi becomes a government adviser and a very key player in the succession politics.

5.Investors will now troop back to Kenya and businesses will pick up.

The political stalemate was hurting the economy. Political stability is a sine qua non for any Country to develop.

6.Succession politics becomes complicated and very sensitive.

7.Kalonzo,MDVD and Weta become redundant in Kenyan politics.

The three musketeers and cowards will pay the price for their cowardice.

8.Reforms and constitutional review will happen before 2022.Very important

