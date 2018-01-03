Raila NASA To Unveil Parallel Cabinet And Government Next Week, Sends Panic In Statehouse

By Geoffrey M and Roselyne Obala for the Standard

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga is set to unveil a plan of action within a week on how he intends to take on Jubilee Party. The Opposition’s plans include naming of a parallel ‘Cabinet’, announcing a series of mass action and expanding the list of products and services to be boycotted. The move is aimed at making the country ungovernable and force President Uhuru Kenyatta to the negotiating table to discuss what NASA insists is “tackling electoral injustice”.

Raila, who has been holed up in Malindi for the past three days with his top strategists to develop the plan of action, is set to return to the city today to continue with other meetings. In Nairobi, Raila will meet his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula and other leaders to fine-tune plans of unveiling a parallel government.

After the meeting, NASA’s national steering committee led by economist David Ndii will convene a press conference to release the programme of activities. The NASA chief is then expected to unveil the ‘Cabinet’ list on Monday next week at a rally to be convened in Kakamega County and declare the steps to pile pressure on Uhuru.

Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango confirmed that there is a rally planned for Kakamega but termed the Monday date tentative. “What you hear about Kakamega is tentative. The final decision will be made by the NASA steering committee. What I know is that he (Raila) will be back in Nairobi tomorrow (today) and will attend the burial of Prof Calestous Juma in Busia over the weekend,” said Mr Onyango.

NASA steering committee was last evening tight lipped on the plan of action, saying the public will be informed when an appropriate time comes. “I will not leak any information to the media. When we are ready to unveil any programme, we will do it in public. We will invite you as we always do,” Ndii said when reached for comment. Plans unstoppable Last week, Kalonzo who returned to the country after nearly three-month absence, insisted the swearing-in plans were on course and would be unstoppable if the President maintained his hardline stance on dialogue.

“Doesn’t the President have a heart? My heart is bleeding. I and brother Raila will go ahead with the swearing-in ceremony as the people’s president and deputy if he doesn’t heed our calls for dialogue to rid this country of electoral injustice. We will not stop,” he declared.

The NASA chiefs are also planning a retreat that will bring together governors, senators and MPs from parties allied to the coalition to iron out simmering tension within the coalition. “Now that our party leader is back, the coalition is mooting a bonding retreat to discuss wrangles and also the planned swearing-in,” said Borabu MP Ben Momanyi of Wiper Party.