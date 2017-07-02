Raila NASA to STORM Uhuru Jubilee Backyard This Week

Raila NASA brigade is expected to storm perceived Jubilee strongholds they intesfy the #10millionPlus campaign.

NASA campaign schedule for the week beginning 3rd July, 2017 as follows:

4th July, 2017 Kiambu – Meet the People

5th July,2017 Kericho Rally/Meet the People

6th July,2017 Muthomi-Kitui

7th July, 2017 Prayer Service Uhuru Park; Kamukunji Grounds Rally.



Raila will campaign in Uhuru’s backyard, Kiambu, the county with the second highest number of registered voters at 1.1 million, after Nairobi.

On Wednesday, Raila will be in Kericho for a series of rallies before heading to his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka’s stronghold, Kitui County, for a major rally.



On Friday, Raila will lead NASA in a prayer service at Uhuru Park in Nairobi before addressing a rally at Kamukunji grounds.

