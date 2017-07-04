Raila NASA to STORM Kiambu Escorted by 13 MCAs who DITCHED Uhuru Jubilee

NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga will today take his campaigns to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home turf, Kiambu.

Kiambu has more than 1.1 million registered voters, second after Nairobi’s 2.2 million.

The Opposition’s interminable attempts to make inroads in Mt Kenya on Monday got a boost after Raila received 25 MCAs and aspiring MCAs from Kiambu.



Raila said NASA aims to send home “the inefficient, incompetent and corrupt Jubilee regime” in the August polls.

The leaders who ditched Jubilee were received at the at NASA’s Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi.

“We know the answer to the problem facing Kiambu residents and by extension people of the Central region. If the economy collapses the way it has, it affects everybody. The problem facing Central Kenya is same as for Western, Nyanza, Eastern or Coast,” Raila said.

The Opposition chief further said NASA is a movement for all Kenyans.

The Kiambu delegation was led by NASA campaign coordinator in Mt. Kenya Michael Rubia, his deputy Amos Ochuka and Juja MCA Samuel Gitau.

Gitau said they decided to back NASA on grounds that the Jubilee’s leadership has been sidelining certain regions in service delivery.

“Title deeds have been given in some parts of Central Kenya but Kiambu has not benefited. We ask you (Raila) to come and speak about the title deed issue. We are here as Kiambu MCAs with an assurance of supporting you,” Gitau said.

“Jubilee know that there is no way they can win other than stealing this election. Everywhere they go people are demanding maize flour which is one of the major problems. We are going to address issues that affect Kiambu residents,” Raila said.

Raila has been making forays in perceived Jubilee strongholds, a deviation from his earlier style of concentrating on his support bases.