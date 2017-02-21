Raila NASA Coalition Agreement to be SIGNED Tomorrow

SIGNING AND UNVEILING OF NASA COALITION AGREEMENT:

The National Super Alliance (NASA) which so far brings together four Opposition parties will tomorrow, 22nd February 2017, sign and unveil a joint coalition agreement spelling out the management structures, terms of engagement and founding principles to govern the coalition, among other issues.

The parties are the Orange Democratic Movement, the Wiper Democratic Movement of Kenya, Ford Kenya and the Amani National Congress.

The ceremony tomorrow will be dedicated solely to the signing of the agreement and unveiling of the NASA founding documents to the public. It will take place at the Okoa Kenya Secretariat offices on Jacaranda Avenue, Lavington, house Number 17 at 9 am.