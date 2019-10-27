Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

AMAZING: Raila’s triumphant entry into Kibra, cements Imran Okoth’s lead

3 Comments

ODM party leader Raila Odinga made a triumphant entry in Laina Saba grounds in Kibra today.
The ODM boss endorsed Imran and wished him all the best in the November 7th poll.
Here are some pictures that made a successful event


Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies