Raila, Murathe and Orengo in another meeting at CS Peter Munya’s Home in Nairobi

Just days after meeting at COTU boss Francis Atwoli’s home, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe and Siaya senator James Orengo met again over the weekend.

This time round they met at the home of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.



The leaders had attended the initiation ceremony of Munya’s son Karauni Munya.

Among the political issues discussed in the ceremony was the revenue sharing formula and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Raila was on Saturday, August 8, endorsed by Murathe for Presidency, a move which was later backed by Central organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

In an exclusive interview with KTN News, Murathe asked Kenyans to prepare for Raila’s presidency in 2022, comparing his situation to former South African President Nelson Mandela.

“We think it’s time Kenyans rewarded the years of struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga. They owe it to him. It’s like Mandela, and 2022 will be a Mandela Moment.

“And we would also like to tell him (Raila) to be a transitional president who will then nurture the young generation to take over in 2027,” stated Murathe.