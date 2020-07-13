Raila’s makes quiet return to the country, to meet Uhuru to finalize cabinet reshuffle

The peoples’ President Raila Odinga made a quiet return into the country on Sunday evening aboard the luxurious Constellation Aviation Airline Airbus A318-112(CJ) Elite A6-CAS, MS4211. Immediately Kenyans went to bed, he landed and was driven to his home, incognito. At the airport were top government officials.

This is a disappointment to many of his mujahideen who had anticipated pomp and colour on his return, in what they dubbed as a grand comeback but instead chose a style of arrival that is the same the Jewish magician promised his followers, on his return, only that he said he will come like a thief, maybe he will carry a panga

Nonetheless, welcome home, Jakom !

Meanwhile Baba is set to relax for two days and will be meeting PresidenT Uhuru on Wednesday afternoon mainly to conclude changes in government that will see most of DP Ruto allies exit, also expected to be shown the door are those with 2022 political ambitions. Uhuru wants a 100% dedicated team that can work magic to deliver his legacy in less than 18 months.

Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria mocked the president on social, he said over 75% of Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries are preparing to contest elective seats in 2022 and therefore will effectively impact negatively on service delivery.

“75% of Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries are preparing to contest elective seats in 2022. The confirmed ones will contest for various seats in Muranga, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Meru, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Narok, Nairobi, Busia, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kisii, Nyamira and Kisumu. Sijui kazi itafanyika aje” – Hon Kuria posted on his facebook page.

Talk of a government of national unity has rife amid speculation that former prime minister Raila Odinga and his co-pricinpals in NASA H E Kalonzo Musyoka and H.E governor Isaac Rutto together with KANU’s Gideon Moi were asked to forward nominees to included in the cabinet.

Reliable sources hinted that 18 PSs out of 44 were set to be fired and replaced with the said nominees. The sources further revealed that about 12 Cabinet posts will go should Uhuru go ahead with to the changes.

Now that Baba is back, reshuffle is on Uhuru’s diary as a top agenda before end of July.