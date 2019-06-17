Raila is the best person to succeed Uhuru: Hon. Onyonka

Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga is ready to take the leadership mantle from President Uhuru Kenyatta upon his retirement, Kitutu Chache South Richard Onyonka has said.

Two days after a National Majority Leader John Mbadi, who spoke during the burial of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s mother, urged Uhuru not to leave power to a corrupt individual, Onyonka has endorsed Raila for the seat.

According to the lawmaker, Raila, who doubles as African Union Special envoy, has learned from his past mistakes and he is ready to continue with Uhuru’s legacy.

He also hailed Raila as a statesman who wishes nothing but the best for Kenya. He further said that under the leadership of the opposition leader, Kenya will not be the same again.

“Raila is the most qualified person in the country to become President of Kenya among his equals. He has learned from his mistakes. I believe in our country today, he is seen as a statesman the same position Mwai Kibaki held before he took over power in 2002,” said Mr Onyonka.

Mbadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo have been opposed to the leadership of Deputy President William when Uhuru leaves power. They believe he had no good will of Kenyans at heart as he seeks power.