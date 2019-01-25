Raila is a pretender on democracy, ODM should not expel Aisha Jumwa: Hon Murkomen

News that ODM’s National Executive Council adopted a report by the Disciplinary committee to expell Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori continues to draw reactions among ODM supporters and the political class from both sides of the divide i’e Jubilee and ODM.

The latest political figure to join the growing conversation is Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen who has termed ODM’s decision as a blow to the handshake.

Murkomen has said that it is shocking that Raila Odinga and James Orengo, who were key figures in Kenya’s second liberation should be the last people to spearhead the expulsion of Jumwa and Dori for associating with DP Ruto who is in fact a founding member of ODM and a Former Deputy Party Leader.

“Who could believe that ODM of @RailaOdinga & @orengo_james they of”2nd liberation”can expel any party member let alone leaders for associating with the DP,the founding member of ODM&former DPL?No wonder one of them recently told me it was a handshake not handshakes,” posted Murkomen on Twitter.

The fate of two ODM rebel MPs now lies with the party’s National Governing Council.

ODM disciplinary committee had last year recommended for their expulsion from the party for failing to tow party line.

The committee chaired by lawyer Fred Athuok also recommended expulsion from the party six Homa bay MCAs for allegedly causing disruption at the Homa bay county assembly.

Similar attempts to kick out of the party rebel members have failed in the past because such moves always come close to the elections and were also frustrated by legal suits.

But with almost three and half years to the next general election, there is ample time for the party to exhaust all the legal channels putting the duo at high risk of losing their seats.

NEC chaired by ODM deputy party leader Wyliffe Oparanya also recommended that they be immediately be de-whipped from all parliamentary committees.