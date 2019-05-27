Raila is a global brand, didn’t need ‘a criminal, looter Ruto to get AU job

When the Ivory Coast was on the brink of total collapse after a bungled election, the international community in their wisdom knew that the African with a global network of powerful heads of state and government as personal friends and the background, integrity, credentials and standing to save that nation was none other than Raila Odinga. It is on the basis of these qualities that the AU head hunted him for the job of mediation in the crisis there.

It is also on the same basis that he is a much sought after keynote speaker at various high profile international lecture events. On the global arena, his name speaks for itself. He therefore would never need a man with the longest list of criminal records, including crimes against humanity, at the International Criminal Court to put in ‘a good word’ for him to get a job at the AU. Ruto is a man who cannot even negotiate for his own Visa to the US of A. How can he negotiate for a powerful position at the AU for anyone?

William Ruto a self confessed christian was busy vilifying Raila in connection with the Dubai Gold.. ‘huyo jamaa tulimpatia kazi ya Infrastructure yeye akafikiria hiyo kazi pia ni ya madini, yaani gold’…

The worst thing is that he did that right in a church and the congregation clapped hysterically. Ichungwa and the Kihika daughter were the usual attack dogs. If the church allows these insults to go on, are we not lost as a country? These are no longer places of worship but Satan dens where hate is brewed and the congregation swallow it.