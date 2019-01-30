Raila is a coward who strongly opposed his own swearing-in says Miguna

Have you heard of Miguna Miguna’s new book, the Treason? Have you read it either? Well, in the book, exiled firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has lifted the lid on secrets and behind-the-scene intrigues preceding the dramatic swearing-in of Opposition chief Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’ last year.



In brief excerpts of the book, Treason: The Case Against Tyrants and Renegades, Miguna describes Raila as a coward who strongly opposed his own swearing-in on January 30 last year.

a) As patriots remember and celebrate the significance of the swearing-in of The People's President-turned-turncoat, let me present the EPIGRAPH of TREASON: The Case Against Tyrants & Renegades. Place orders for the book via https://t.co/qg17GznWGw. pic.twitter.com/UPsRZVH68f — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 29, 2019

In the end, Raila was sworn in during a brief ceremony when his Nasa allies were absent.

He says Raila was scared of the treason charges that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had threatened and says during some planning meetings, the former Prime Minister “was trembling like a leaf”.

“Raila was dissolving in fear, right before us. He was scared to death of the high treason charges Uhuru Kenyatta’s minions like [Attorney General] Githu Muigai had threatened us with,” Miguna says in his book launched on Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

He goes on to describe a conversation with businessman Jimi Wanjigi — one of the key proponents of the Raila oath — who had also concluded that the ODM leader was scared of the controversial swearing-in.

“Later, as we were walking to the elevator, Wanjigi turned to me and said, “Generaaaaal!” [Miguna styled himself ‘General’ of the National Resistance Movement]. When I looked at him, he started imitating a man shaking like a leaf. We all laughed,” Miguna writes.

According to Miguna’s account, Raila’s wife Ida and his elder brother Oburu Odinga were strongly opposed to the swearing-in.