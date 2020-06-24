FAKE NEWS: Raila in Dubai for surgery

Waring to the good people of the republic of Kenya, that the screen shot of the Daily Nation newspaper with title Raila in Dubai for Surgery is FAKE. The Desperate DP Ruto is trying hard to be ahead of the game and also divert attention from the sentencing of Hon Waluke the Sirisia MP an ally of DP Ruto.
In the fake story it is alleged that Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is admitted at a Germany hospital in Dubai for minior surgery, the Odinga family spokesman Hob Dr Oburu Odinga has confirmed.
On Monday blogger Dennis Itumbi revealed that the supreme leader had had quietly sneaked out of the country for medical attention.
Raila has always been open on his health and sometimes back he was admitted at Nairobi hospital
He is physically fit, sports every morning and was been able to keep up with a tight schedule just before COVID 19 where he had gone round the country to popularize the BBI agenda.
More to follow
Comments
Anonymous says
FOREIGN HEALTHCARE AT TAX PAYERS EXPENSE FOR THE wealthy and well connected Kenyan ELITES!
The ordinary citizens in the Luo Community suspected of having died from COVID-19 are are disposed of worse than wild animals in the middle of the night: with grieving relatives terrorized by the GUN and TEARGAS wielding GSU sent by his baby brother Uhuru Kenyatta!
What a hypocrite!
Anonymous says
Why did thousands of Kenyans most of whom were Luos murdered by the police during mass actions of 1982, 1988-1992, 1997, 2002-2008, 2013-2015, 2017-2018 if all conman RailaOdinga
wanted was Sh 50 billion, bodyguards, a retirement package, paid Luhya cooks and maids?
Xxxx says
Quick recovery
Anonymous says
Well wishes from handpicked leeches and sycophants who have condemned the Luo Community to humiliation and abject poverty in exchange for personal enrichment from foreign bribes and local cash from Raila’s brother, Uhuru Kenyatta !
Anonymous says
Quick recovery dearest Baba
willy says
Quick recovery
Anonymous says
Nugu ino! You will die before him. You think Raila has no supporters in Central? Foolish tribalist.
Anonymous says
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=260&v=FvqeloNqPWE&feature=emb_logo
Anonymous says
Some Kenyan Hospital was good enough for the late President of Burundi and his spouse! The same Hospital is not good enough for treating Raila Odinga!
The Luo Community will be grateful if Raila Odinga can solicit funds to equip Jaramogi Odinga Odinga hospital to a standard where Raila, his family, governor Nyong’o and the entire Luo Community can get cured instead of traveling to Dubai, South Africa, USA and India for treatment!
The tons of funds used on armies of security guards and bullet proof vehicles, especially during FREAK SHOWS called national campaigns, should be spent on the state of the art hospital equipments to upgrade Jaramogi Odinga Odinga Hospital which has been there for over a century!
https://www.lstmed.ac.uk/jaramogi-oginga-odinga-teaching-and-referral-hospital-jootrh
Why is this facility not good enough for the Odinga family and political elites coming from this region?
Or is this one of those facilities intended for mass vaccination of poor Kenyans targeted by Bill & Melinda Gates’ population reduction sterilization schemes??
What research are they conducting at this facility, foreign vaccines clinical trials on poor people?
Anonymous says
This is the facility that Raila Odinga and his Luo sycophants should FOCUS ON and leave no stone unturned to make A WORLD CLASS WELL EQUIPPED TREATMENT FACILITY so that traveling abroad for treatment by these elites can stop:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jm21pukB7ts
Like!! I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.
A big thank you for your article.
These are actually great ideas in concerning blogging.
Good one! Interesting article over here. It's pretty worth enough for me.
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.
Anonymous says
Jokes around Raila’s health are not healthy. In a country that have become complex in stealthy scheming of assassinations, could those rumours of Raila’s illness meant to prepare people’s mind for a devious scheme on his life? Surely why should some make it their business spreading such rumours without giving facts? How does it concern anyone where Raila goes for treatment? Would he go for treatment for the fun of spending money? Who doesn’t value good health and life if not a killer?