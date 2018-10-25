EXCLUSIVE: Raila’s Hammer man Don Bosco Gichana Opens Up; 6Years Jail in Tanzania, Money Laundering

Flamboyant Nairobi businessman Don Bosco Gichana has spoken out publicly over his six year jail term in Tanzania, Money laundering charges, politics and much more…

The Don himself spoke exclusively to Banana Peddler Albert; watch and remember to subscribe on Youtube for more exclusive interviews and content



Key points:

1. I was set up, my money is clean, I started hustling when I was 19years in USA where I had gone to study.

2. Made my first one Million Kshs when I was 20years old (about $12,000) and used it to start business of rehabilitating old houses and reselling them; that is how I made my money

3. I hustled in USA, Atlanta Georgia to be precise, made good deals in real estate and then came back to invest in Nairobi.

4. In 2007 I joined a group of like minded Youth like Hon Ken Obura, Silas Jakakimba, Ketta Onyango, Kubasu, Mwange Ifedha, Hon senator Millie Omanga, Dorothy Masipei, JeffNyamboga, Joshua Angelei, Richard Nyabuto, Roba Tongoi, Roba Okongo, Clyde Mutsotso, Mbara Kambara, Jeff Kiio, Carol Wa Ndiangs, Hon Oscar Sudi,Joshua Obegi among others to form the Youth4RailaOdinga2007 or YKRO7, a lobby group that propelled the then ODM Pentagon team to the grassroots and defeated the incumbent president Kibaki in 2007 general election.

Other facts

5. In 2012/13 Don vied for Kitutu Chache constituency and came close second to Hon Richard Onyonka who got re-elected with a slim margin.

6. AU Envoy for infrastructure, former Prime Minister and also the people’s president Raila Odinga; former VP Kalonzo Musyoka, DP William Ruto among others tried to intervene to get Don released. Raila’s move had a big impact and provided insights as to the strategy Don’s Lawyers would take to secure his release.

7. While in jail Don lost his loving mother and therefore was not able to attend the funeral. Don was also very close to the late Fidel Odinga and was also not able to attend his funeral. Infact many say had Don been around may be Fidel would be alive and rocking in politics…

8. Don will be holding a memorial service for his late mother at his home in Marani, Kisii county on 26th October; several leaders including Hon Jim Angwenyi, Hon Richard Onyonka, Hon Oscar Sudi, Hon Babu Owino among other local leaders will attend. There will also international guests with two MPs from Tanzania set to join. Kenyans in the diaspora will be represented. Governor Ongwae is likely to join and his MCAs from Kisii county.

After the memorial service there shall be a public gathering/homecoming at Kisii stadium on 26th- the home coming of the Don!