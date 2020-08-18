Raila fought & campaigned for the current Constitution to entrench devolution, Lawyer Donald Kipkorir tells off critics

Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir has told off critics who are trying to drag ODM leader Raila Odinga into current senate drama over allocation of revenue to counties.

A section of deputy president William Ruto supporters have been blaming the former Primer minister over the standoff that made the senate meet for a record 9 times to discuss the revenue sharing formula.

Taking to his official twitter account on Tuesday August 18, lawyer Kipkorir said that it is Raila who fought and campaigned for the current Constitution to entrench devolution.

According to the lawyer, Raila’s critics are now pretending to be champions of devolution, and want to revise history.

Donald Kipkorir further noted that some Kenyans with shallow memory are buying the propaganda being propagated by Raila’s fierce critics.

“Baba fought & campaigned for the current Constitution to entrench devolution. He thereafter demanded more allocations to Counties. Those now pretending to be Champions of Devolution want to revise History & some with memory of warthogs are actually buying it,” tweeted Donald Kipkorir.