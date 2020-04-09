Ruto delivers empty speech as Raila donates 15million to Kibra residents

DP Ruto has just concluded a useless long speech that highlights what Kenyans already know from Health CS Kagwe. He restated what has already been said the President and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. Zero add value to Kenyans.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga have donated an assortment of supplies to the residents of Kibra, through the Government of Kenya, to help alleviate the challenges faced by the community as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The supplies have been mobilised by the family from own savings, corporates and individual friends. They include food, sanitizers, soap, oil and water all valued at Ksh15 million.

Among the donors are Kenya Pipeline Ltd, Bidco, Tononoka Steels Ltd, KAPU Africa, Kapa Oil and Mr Jimmy Wanjigi.

To comply with the need for Social Distancing, the supplies will be delivered shortly to the offices of Deputy County Commissioner in Kibra. The office will organise and coordinate the distribution of the supplies to the residents.