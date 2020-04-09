Ruto delivers empty speech as Raila donates 15million to Kibra residents

DP Ruto has just concluded a useless long speech that highlights what Kenyans already know from Health CS Kagwe. He restated what has already been said the President and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. Zero add value to Kenyans.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga have donated an assortment of supplies to the residents of Kibra, through the Government of Kenya, to help alleviate the challenges faced by the community as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The supplies have been mobilised by the family from own savings, corporates and individual friends. They include food, sanitizers, soap, oil and water all valued at Ksh15 million.
Among the donors are Kenya Pipeline Ltd, Bidco, Tononoka Steels Ltd, KAPU Africa, Kapa Oil and Mr Jimmy Wanjigi.
To comply with the need for Social Distancing, the supplies will be delivered shortly to the offices of Deputy County Commissioner in Kibra. The office will organise and coordinate the distribution of the supplies to the residents.
Comments
Anonymous says
What is 15M the vampire should donate 2billion to kebra for all his crimes.
Annonomous says
Don’t desperse other deeds, put your own effort, whether it is small but counted
Anonymous says
and not from a vampire who has been offering blood to his vampire demons for a demonic thrown that serves nobody but himself and his clowns.
Anonymous says
wewe umetoa nini?, shukuru bw.
Anonymous says
You are such a nugu! What has Ruto contributed? Oh, the churches are closed.
Anonymous says
when Ruto was giving to promote the works of GOD: GOD was gloried.
but since these vampires have blooded loots, it’s cannot be donated to the Kingdom of GOD, to the extent they were rebuking the DP for all his donation.
COVID-19 is a demonic disease and these vampires with loots should donate to the victim of the disease..
Anonymous says
SLICK WILLIE RUTO’S speech sounds like it must have come directly from mouths of the very CORPORATE GLOBALIST elites who are hell bent on choosing and imposing their handpicked ruling dictators on every country in the world on their population through the RIGGING of ELECTIONS!
Slick Willie Ruto appears to be the GLOBAL elites’ CHOSEN Kenyan elite to follow orders from the EUGENICS, like BILL GATES, who are determined to reduce the African population through PANDEMICS and VACCINES!
If Slick Willie Ruto succeeds, Kenya will become one of those African countries to hand over their own BLACK citizens to be used as LABORATORY RATS by the GLOBALISTS in their efforts to reduce AFRICAN POPULATION !
Kenya will become testing grounds for PANDEMICs PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL TRIALS drugs and vaccines! In other words, POOR KENYANS will replace LABORATORY RATS for testing the SAFETY AND EFFICACY of FOREIGN PHARMACEUTICAL pandemics drugs and vaccines!!
REPEAT: POOR KENYANS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO GUINEA PIGS for foreign pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines testings in exchange for bribes to William Ruto and his local sycophants! THIS IS PURE SELLING OUT OF THE POOR KENYANS TO SATISFY RUTO’S AMBITION, GREED AND GLUTTONY!
THERE IS NO REASON WHY DP RUTO AND UHURU KENYATTA CANNOT SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE in order to protect and defend the security of Kenya and the Kenyan people! THIS IS CALLED PATRIOTISM!
The GLOBALISTS DO NOT GIVE A RAT ASS ABOUT BLACK AFRICANS OR POOR PEOPLE in general; THEY WANT THEM ELIMINATED FROM THE FACE OF THE PLANET EARTH using all means necessary so that they can control all African RESOURCES!
Without any verification, William Ruto is working with these GLOBAL EUGENICS for his own greed and ambition to CONTROL the brainwashed and ignorant poor Kenyans USING EVANGELICALS!!
WHAT A SHAME!
Moses Kuria says
Ruto gave us CS Kagwe’s outdated speech. Bure kabisa. He didn’t read from the script we prepared for him.
