RAILA Declares War Against 27-Year Old Migori By-Election Candidate, Assembles All 22 Luo Nyanza Leaders To Fix Him, See List

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler
If VETERAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Raila Odinga commands Nyanza as they say, why would he put a strong campaign team against a small boy Eddy Okech in the upcoming October 8 Migori Senatorial by-election?
Why would he do this? I thought this was a walkover for Raila and it did not even require a campaign.
Instead, Raila has assembled all leaders from Luo Nyanza against a young unknown man. The entire Luo Nyanza against a struggling young man.
Why would they fundraise to collect close to Sh30m for the campaigns in a race they considered a a sure bet?
What does this mean? This therefore signposts that if Obado was around, ODM’s Ochillo Ayako would never have won the Migori Senatorial by-Election on August 8. Whatever the results, Eddy will still be the winner.
Going by the forces against him, I don’t expect him to garner even 100 votes. Meaning, if he defies Raila and gets over 1000 votes, yeye ni simba.
This is the dream-team that ODM put together and is already at the ground after declaring war against the 27-year old…
1. Raila Odinga
2. Ali Hassan Joho
3. Wyclife Oparanya
4. James Orengo
5. Moses Kajwang
6. Otiende Amollo
7. Babu Owino
8. Paul Abuor
9. Walter Owino
10. Junet Mohammed
11. Tom Odege
12. Mark Nyamita
13. Pamela Odhiambo
14. Gladys Wanga
15. Rosa Dwasi Buyu
16. Christine Ombaka
17. Samuel Atandi
18. Peter Kaluma
19. Adipo Okuome
20. James Nyikal
21. Dugi Dugi
22. Fred Outa
23. Peter Masara
All these political heavyweights against a 27 year old struggling hustler.
