RAILA Declares War Against 27-Year Old Migori By-Election Candidate, Assembles All 22 Luo Nyanza Leaders To Fix Him, See List

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

If VETERAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Raila Odinga commands Nyanza as they say, why would he put a strong campaign team against a small boy Eddy Okech in the upcoming October 8 Migori Senatorial by-election?

Why would he do this? I thought this was a walkover for Raila and it did not even require a campaign.

Instead, Raila has assembled all leaders from Luo Nyanza against a young unknown man. The entire Luo Nyanza against a struggling young man.

Why would they fundraise to collect close to Sh30m for the campaigns in a race they considered a a sure bet?

What does this mean? This therefore signposts that if Obado was around, ODM’s Ochillo Ayako would never have won the Migori Senatorial by-Election on August 8. Whatever the results, Eddy will still be the winner.

Going by the forces against him, I don’t expect him to garner even 100 votes. Meaning, if he defies Raila and gets over 1000 votes, yeye ni simba.

This is the dream-team that ODM put together and is already at the ground after declaring war against the 27-year old…

1. Raila Odinga

2. Ali Hassan Joho

3. Wyclife Oparanya

4. James Orengo

5. Moses Kajwang

6. Otiende Amollo

7. Babu Owino

8. Paul Abuor

9. Walter Owino

10. Junet Mohammed

11. Tom Odege

12. Mark Nyamita

13. Pamela Odhiambo

14. Gladys Wanga

15. Rosa Dwasi Buyu

16. Christine Ombaka

17. Samuel Atandi

18. Peter Kaluma

19. Adipo Okuome

20. James Nyikal

21. Dugi Dugi

22. Fred Outa

23. Peter Masara

All these political heavyweights against a 27 year old struggling hustler.