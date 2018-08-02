Raila Ally Hon Otuoma To Be Appointed Cabinet Secretary, Sports CS Rashid Acheza To Be Sacked

Word on the high streets is that Raila’s top ally the former Funyula MP hon Paul Otuoma is set to join the cabinet in the impending reshuffle to announced by President Uhuru. Dr Otuoma lost the Busia gubernatorial race to the incumbent H E Sospeter Ojaamong after fiece ODM nominations that saw him run as an independent candidate.

Although Dr Otuoma had falled out with Raila Odinga during the ODM nominations, he maintained his support for the NASA leader during the presidential race. Dr Otuoma is on record to have supported the Raila Uhuru handshake deal that seeks to unite Kenya.

President Uhuru is expected to make changes in his cabinet in which DP Ruto’s close ally Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Acheza is set to be sacked and be offered a soft landing as chairman of some nondescript government body. Also rumoured to face the axe is the Energy CS Charles Keter whose ministry has been dogged by corruption scandals mainly in agencies under his portfolio like Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Power and Kentraco.

Dr Otwoma has remained a close personal friend of ANC leader Hon Musalia for decades now. He is said to be among the people Musalia consults frequently. It is obvious that Musalia and Raila have given their blessings for Otuoma to be appointed into cabinet.