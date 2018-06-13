Raila Allies to Get More Government Positions as ODM Plans Crisis Meeting

ODM leader Raila Odinga has called a joint ODM National Executive Committee and Parliamentary group meeting to discuss the future of the party.

This follows confusion in the party over ‘the handshake’, Raila’s plans for 2022 and what to do about Deputy President William Ruto’s inroads in opposition turf.

The meeting will receive an update on the March 9 handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Lack of details regarding the Uhuru-Raila deal is what has caused great anxiety among some ODM members.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Raila’s longtime lawyer Paul Mwangi are said to be the only allies in the know about Raila’s long-term plans.

The majority of the MPs, governors and other party officials are groping around in the dark about ODM’s future and Raila’s game plan.

It is understood that Raila’s party will get more appointments in government and President Kenyatta is likely to drop some ministers in a few months to make room for Raila’s people.

“For those who misunderstand the handshake, the ODM leadership has programmes in place that will see the party go to the election stronger than ever before,” ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire has said.

The meeting, to be attended by all governors, will also discuss what disciplinary action to take against MPs who have defied party secretary general Edwin Sifuna and declared support for DP Ruto.

ODM lawmakers, mainly from the Coast region, have announced they will campaign in 2022. Sifuna has warned that the party will punish them.

The NEC meeting is likely to resolve that MPs who have shifted alliances be removed from committees and their places taken by party loyalists, sources have intimated.

There are also reports that ODM lawmakers are not pulling together in the Senate and National Assembly.

ODM chairman John Mbadi has issued a warning to its MPs who are in watchdog committees that they will be removed if they do not aggressively play their roles as the opposition,

“Some of our members are not taking their work seriously. We are telling them that we are watching and those who will not live up to the expectations will be removed from committees,” Mbadi said yesterday.