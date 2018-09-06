QUICK FACTS ON THE MURDER OF SHARON OTIENO, Update By Top Investigators

QUICK FACTS ON THE MURDER OF SHARON OTIENO

1. There’s still no publicly known evidence directly linking Governor Okoth Obado to the murder of Sharon Otieno. PAs don’t act for their bosses 24 hours. In other words, employers or bosses cannot account for all the actions of their juniors everywhere, all the time.

2. Michael Oyamo is not PA to the Governor. The publicly known PA to Governor Okoth Obado is called Caspal Obiero.

3.Only investigative authorities shall unravel the perpetrators. Politicians should desist from tarnishing the names of their opponents perceptively.

5. Many people believe that the injuries Barack Oduor sustained weren’t commensurate to a man who jumped off a speeding Prado. They were minor, too minor and suspicious.

6.The fact that Barrack Oduor was sandwiched between two heavily built hitmen whom he managed to wrestle down despite his not being so muscularly equivalent needs investigations. The journalist also jumped off at Nyangweso which is his village, adds to a twist that it might be more than meets the eye. Barrack Oduor has to be investigated.

7. Those found culpable should be dealt with decisively. Foul play could have existed either way. The painful death has to be impartially investigated and perpetrators brought to book. Politics should not muddy investigations.

8.There’s no direct link between the Governor and the death. What we have is a perception that his PA was acting for him. There’s a strong possibility that the supposed PA was taking instructions from elsewhere. That’s where experts of investigation come in to help unearth the truth. Innocence till proven guilty is a law dictum, not my creation.