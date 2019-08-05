Punguza Mzigo is against devolution, should be avoided by all means- Senator Kajwang

Thirdway Alliance Party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill has continued to face strong opposition from a section of legislators.

Speaking on Sunday in Rangwe, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ doubled down on his opposition, saying that he would rally senators to move around the country to educate MCAs on the dangers of the Bill.

“We shall go to all the 47 county assemblies to educate our members in these assemblies on the dangers of the Punguza Mizigo draft Bill,” the Homa Bay legislator said.

Moses Kajwang’ warned that should the Bill be adopted it would significantly roll back the gains that have been made since the country embraced devolution.

He called on Kenyans to wait for the recommendations of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Committee which is expected to table its reports soon.

Dr Aukot’s initiative has caused jitters in the political arena and divided opinion.

Scores of political pundits see the opposition that the Bill has generated as not so much emanating from principle but from a fear of the political mileage that the Thirdway Alliance supremo stands to gain should the Bill be adopted.

Among high profile figures who have voiced their opposition is veteran opposition and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.