Punguza mzigo had no public participation, it must fall – Senator Mutula Kilonzo

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior is the latest leader to poke holes into the constitutional changes being pushed by Thirdway Alliance under the leadership of Ekuru Aukot.

Aukot is pushing for changes that will among others, slash elective representation by half, by removing positions like the woman representative and deputy governor slots.

But speaking on Wednesday, Kilonzo rubbished the entire process as an exclusive bid that did not involve Kenyans through public participation, which makes it the wrong way to go.

He noted that the ongoing lobbying of the bid in the county assemblies is questionable, as they are being ambushed with a bill they were not briefed of and expected to pass it.

“Punguza Migizo, as far as we are concerned, there was little or no public participation in terms of views of Kenyans being collected and therefore county assemblies are being ambushed with the information of things which they do not know,” he said on KTN News’ Point Blank on Wednesday.

The senator threw his weight behind the rival Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which seeks to expand the executive, saying that it is better on matters public participation.

“The legitimate process that involves everybody else is the BBI initiative,” he added.