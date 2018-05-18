PS Kibicho, Statehouse Operative David Murathe Leading Anti-DP Ruto Forces, Sonko Targeted For Blocking Cartels

Anti-Sonko and DP Ruto Forces in Jubilee Finally Come Out Gun Blazing, Murathe and PS Kibicho are alleged to be leading the forces within the system.

It’s now crystal clear that the dark forces fighting Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and DP William Ruto are right within the Jubilee government.

Jubilee Party defacto leader and Vice Chair David Murathe a well known statehouse operative on Thursday openly revealed that the party is financing an impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor H E Mike Sonko over alleged poor performance.

Hon Murathe who was declared bankrupt in 2002 has teamed up with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and they have trained their guns on Sonko in an effort to seize control of the lucrative Nairobi County government. Others pundits have indicated war against Sonko is meant to cover up the multi-billion shilling NYS scandal that is unfolding and key persons in Jubilee Mt Kenya wing are the grand beneficiaries of the scam through proxies.

Sources at NIS confirmed that the anti-Sonko forces within Jubilee Party have intensified their wars against the governor in order to divert Kenyans attention from the NYS scam which has shamed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

The former Gatanga MP filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by debts upon losing his parliamentary seat in 2002. Murathe years later moved to court to quash the orders after paying the debts with in 2014 after he allegedly used his Statehouse network to influence award of tenders for kickbacks. The former MP was interested in the Nairobi’s governor’ seat in 2013 but he was not qualified due to his bankruptcy.

Murathe has accumulated extravagant wealth since 2013 when Jubilee Coalition took over by playing backstage/lobbiying role in the award of multi-billion shillings’ tenders to Chinese contractors.

Meanwhile Murathe on Friday met a section of Jubilee Nairobi MCAs to kick start the process of impeaching Sonko although many MCAs kept off for fear that once Sonko goes home the national government will take over operations at City hall and therefore they themselves stand to lose.

If the plan to impeach Sonko succeeds, Mt Kenya Mafia is planning to push President Kenyatta to dissolve Nairobi County government and form a Nairobi Metropolitan Ministry. The Ministry would then be handed over to Murathe’s relative from Gatanga Peter Kenneth.

Kenneth failed in his 2017 bid to be Nairobi Governor after he was floored in the Jubilee Party primaries and the general election. Murathe among other Mt Kenya leaders blame DP Ruto for Peter Kenneth’s failure to capture Jubilee nominations.

