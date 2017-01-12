Professor Kisiangani to ADEN DUALE: ”You are a shame to Jubilee Government”

Renowned distinguished Professor and political scientist Edward Kisiangani has roasted majority leader Aden Duale on a national television, terming him a ‘shame and a reckless talker’.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s famous Thursday political show Opinion Court, the professor told Majority Leader to mind his language whenever he goes public.

He told Duale that he is doing the government serious harm than good and that he should control his mouth and engage his brains before uttering a word.

Kisiangani was warning him in reference to the disrespectful remarks he made towards Senator Gideon Moi and his father former President Daniel T. Arap Moi, at former nominated MP Mark Too’s burial in Eldoret.

“You see my friend Duale, you are a shame to the government. You are a reckless talker and should learn to mind your language and engage your brains before you say anything. When you go public, your responsibility as Majority Leader is to restore the people’s trust in the government and not to repulse them away” Said Kisiangani.

In response, Duale went ballistic and started likening himself to opposition figures Orengo, Onyonka (present at the show) and Muthama. He said that even the aforementioned hurl insults at the government while defending Raila. He was however cut short bu Onyonka and asked to carry himself decorously like the majority leader he is and stop being a cry-baby.

It took Anne Kiguta’s abrupt termination of the program, to save Duale the ordeal, embarrassment and shame on a national television.