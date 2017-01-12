Professor Kisiangani to ADEN DUALE: ”You are a shame to Jubilee Government”

Renowned distinguished Professor and political scientist Edward Kisiangani has roasted majority leader Aden Duale on a national television, terming him a ‘shame and a reckless talker’.
Speaking on Citizen TV’s famous Thursday political show Opinion Court, the professor told Majority Leader to mind his language whenever he goes public.
He told Duale that he is doing the government serious harm than good and that he should control his mouth and engage his brains before uttering a word.
Kisiangani was warning him in reference to the disrespectful remarks he made towards Senator Gideon Moi and his father former President Daniel T. Arap Moi, at former nominated MP Mark Too’s burial in Eldoret.
“You see my friend Duale, you are a shame to the government. You are a reckless talker and should learn to mind your language and engage your brains before you say anything. When you go public, your responsibility as Majority Leader is to restore the people’s trust in the government and not to repulse them away” Said Kisiangani.
In response, Duale went ballistic and started likening himself to opposition figures Orengo, Onyonka (present at the show) and Muthama. He said that even the aforementioned hurl insults at the government while defending Raila. He was however cut short bu Onyonka and asked to carry himself decorously like the majority leader he is and stop being a cry-baby.
It took Anne Kiguta’s abrupt termination of the program, to save Duale the ordeal, embarrassment and shame on a national television.
nura says
that’s shame
morris says
Duale merely entertains his Boss!
Romeo aka nomad says
What prestige does jubille posses to be shamed by dualle,
Jubille its self is composed of shame, corrupt and stinking lot who are a disgrace to the rule of law.
Tkodhia says
Sorry and verysorry to Duale, keep your mind before u say anything to kenyans . It might be that you are suffering from some where u dont, if not so then you are making money some where to your friend . Kenya is bigathan your friend so keep cool brother.
Jkk says
Whenever I see Duale I feel so embarrassed as a Kenyan. Actually, he is disgrace to the whole nation. Even on national TV he just runs his mouth like a fool.
John ole nkei says
joho the Islamic and Somalis defacto hahaha..this what I cant wait to see! duale will be a complete useless as donkey’s skin
Kachumbari.. says
Dualle is a psycophant and a big fool who uses his big mouth instead of brains b4 he speaks. We had psychophants before but where are they today? I bet even his wife is ashamed and tired of him n his big foul mouth.
Bellah rodah says
The counts in a political quagmire and honorable dwale is worsening the situation. He should carry himself with some decorum that is associated with an hoinarable member. He is not just embarrassing himself but the president and jubilee as a whole…… Shape up duale or shape out..
Richard Atuti says
Pliz Duale continue vomitting all over, anyhowly to anybody and sink that Jubilee completely. Thank you Duale. Ndiyo dua ile yangu.
vins says
sycophant dwale,ur mouth portrays rot in jp
