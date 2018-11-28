Prof Nyong’o tops in county service delivery, Governor Sonko most improved – TIFA

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o is the best performing city county chief according to latest polls by research firm Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa).

Compared to his Nairobi, Mombasa and Kiambu counterparts Mike Sonko, Hassan Joho and Ferdinand Waititu, Nyong’o emerged the best in the county citizen score card with 59 per cent.

This is an improvement from the last survey conducted in May when he scored 56 per cent (C+).

According to the results released on Wednesday, Nyongo’s performance is attributed to the county’s cleanliness taking lead followed by feeder roads.

He was followed by Kiambu’s Waititu at 53 per cent, an equivalent of C plain, while Nairobi and Mombasa scored 51 per cent each.

Nairobi’s Mike Sonko is the most improved Governor according to new survey from Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA), a research firm.

Sonko who scored a C, posted an improvement from the D+ grade he scored in May this year.

Those who took part in the poll cited better service delivery in the ratings for his performance.

His highest scores was recorded for street lighting with 68per cent, up from from 62per cent a few months ago.

77 per cent of city residents want Sonko to operate from the city with 58 per cent saying he should be impeached if he doesn’t relocate to Nairobi.

Mombasa residents gave Joho a C plain in service delivery stating that since May to November there has been little change in terms of service delivery. However a check on the ground indicate that Mombasa has greatly improved in cleaness and steet lighting and painting of thre the CBD and fixing of the streets with the CBD and estates.

Joho scored 53 per cent in the last survey.