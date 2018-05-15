Prof Nyong’o Shines In Survey Of Cities, Sonko Pulls A Surprise Despite Frustrations By Mt Kenya Mafia Cartels

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has pulled a fair score of 44 percent, in the citizens scorecard on service delivery despite massive obstacles elected by Mt Kenya mafia.

The county ranked 3rd in the survey of the top cities including Kisumu (Anyang’ Nyong’o) and Mombasa (Hassan Joho).

Nyong’o scored a C+ of 56 percent and Joho a C of 53 percent in a survey conducted between May 1 to 14.

Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) released the report in Nairobi on Tuesday, saying 62 percent residents felt Sonko had done well in street lighting.

Fifteen percent said he had done well in education and 50 percent in education through youth polytechnics.

Tifa Managing Director Maggie Ireri explained that the Governor scored above average in these three areas and lauded his efforts. The county is also the biggest with myraid of challenges. The results is encouraging and gives hope that with time service delivery will get better

“With these scores, it is evident that Nairobians are not happy with Sonko’s service delivery. For example, 61 percent of the respondents said he has failed to maintain feeder roads, some 10 percent think the same roads are too congested while nine percent say he has closed them,” Ireri said.

Regarding the business environment, the survey registered improved results with only 33 percent complaining about high costs of acquiring licences while 35 percent cited harassment by county officials. Twenty one percent said they were being charged for too many licences. Meaning on this category the approval rating is above 67%

“Nairobians are dissatisfied with market centers because garbage is littered everywhere (43 percent). Thirty six percent feel the Governor has failed to establish planned structures for hawkers while six percent raised concerns over lack of toilets,” she said.

Click on link below to read full survey report:

TIFA Research Nairobi Mombasa Kisumu -County Score Card Report-May 2018