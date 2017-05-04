Pro Raila Movement EXPANDS as More Mt Kenya Politician DUMP Jubilee to JOIN NASA, Hon M’Mukindia and Wamwere to Campaign for Baba

Pro Kenya leader Raila Odinga today received Hon Koigi wa Wamwere from Nakuru and Hon Kirugi M’Mukindia from Central Imenti to the NASA Team.

The two will join agrowing movement of Mt Kenya politicians who have vowed to mobilize voters in the region in support of NASA. Raila re afirmed his committment to establish an inclusive leadership that has space for all Kenyans regardless of color, creed or religion. We respect and value every Kenyan’s contribution towards building our nation.

THE SEVEN PILLARS OF NASA:

1.First Pillar: National Reconciliation and Healing.

2.Second Pillar: Resolving Historical Injustices – Implementing the TJRC Report.

3.Third Pillar: Realizing Equality of Women, Youth and Persons with Disability.

4.Fourth Pillar: Strengthening Devolution

5.Fifth Pillar: Transforming Government – Instituting Responsible and Servant Leadership.

6.Sixth Pillar: Realizing Social and Economic Rights as Enshrined in Article 43 of the Constitution.

7.Seventh Pillar: Eradicating Poverty and Unemployment.

