Pro Raila Movement EXPANDS as More Mt Kenya Politician DUMP Jubilee to JOIN NASA, Hon M’Mukindia and Wamwere to Campaign for Baba

Pro Kenya leader Raila Odinga today received Hon Koigi wa Wamwere from Nakuru and Hon Kirugi M’Mukindia from Central Imenti to the NASA Team.
The two will join agrowing movement of Mt Kenya politicians who have vowed to mobilize voters in the region in support of NASA. Raila re afirmed his committment to establish an inclusive leadership that has space for all Kenyans regardless of color, creed or religion. We respect and value every Kenyan’s contribution towards building our nation.
THE SEVEN PILLARS OF NASA:
1.First Pillar: National Reconciliation and Healing.
2.Second Pillar: Resolving Historical Injustices – Implementing the TJRC Report.
3.Third Pillar: Realizing Equality of Women, Youth and Persons with Disability.
4.Fourth Pillar: Strengthening Devolution
5.Fifth Pillar: Transforming Government – Instituting Responsible and Servant Leadership.
6.Sixth Pillar: Realizing Social and Economic Rights as Enshrined in Article 43 of the Constitution.
7.Seventh Pillar: Eradicating Poverty and Unemployment.
Comments
Mungai Mwangi says
Congratulations to Hon Raila Odinga for warmly receiving Koigi wa Wamwere and Kirugi M’kindia to Nasa team. As I have been putting it before, the Jubilee home guards party have no time for the people who need help most like Koigi but they hurl all kinds of insults at him. Let the old Koigi cool his head now for he is back home. He needs more help than condemnation. Furthermore, it will deny those propagandists who say Raila hates Kikuyus something to write about. Koigi should know that Jubilee belong to home guards and their scions. Anyone else is an outcast.
Rollings says
they were political rejects in jubilee anyway
kwenda kabisa