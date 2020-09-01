President Uhuru look alike Uhunye was Ummo gifted beautiful house in Nairobi’s upmarket area

By D O Muhuni

A well-Wisher who requested anonymity has given Uhunye wa Ummo and his family a beautiful house in one of the high end in Nairobi’s upmarket. The house comes with several staff members including a chef, driver, gardener and two security personnel. Congratulations Uhunye wa Ummo. Coming Friday Maridady Motors will also deliver a car as promised after Uhunye successfully finished his mentorship program.

WHAT a great verse for those of us who are weary in well doing. God opens doors no one can shut and shuts doors no one can open. He’s in complete control. He will open the doors of opportunity as He sees fit and close doors that He doesn’t want us going through.