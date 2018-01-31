As President RAILA ODINGA Takes Office…

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler

They say “A watched pot never boils” Baba Raila Amolo Odinga, I can’t wait to see you take over as the People’s President even if your Deputy chickened and went hiding.

To the people of Kenya, January 30, 2018 will forever remain august! It is the day they buried the shackles of perpetual slavery.

It was the day they openly resisted and rejected those who sought to throw them into economic and social captivity.

It was the day they broke the crab fingers of looters and killers. It was the day they expelled domination and oppression.

It was the day they fearlessly defied over 50,000 armed policemen deployed at Uhuru Park by the state to intimidate, harass, dehumanize and steal their inalienable right to swear in Raila Odinga as their president whom they elected under peaceful, free, fair and credible elections that was held on August 8, 2017.

It was the day they displayed their rich pedigree with royal courage. They were wiser. They showed resistance and now they are happy for it. Thanks to those Kenyans whose vehicles shuttled Kenyans from every nook and cranny to attend the inauguration ceremony in Nairobi.

They were not cowed by the overwhelming deployment of thugs masquerading as Members of Business Community dressed in national security apparels to intimidate them and make them abandon their constitutional mandate.

History shall remember Raila Odinga as one of the greatest President this country ever had. In spite of the warnings, he continued his wantonness and dared the government. When called upon, the people did not disappoint him.

Although Baba is wise, I hope he will surround himself with clever advisors who will profer him wise counsel. Even Solomon was the wisest man but still had advisors.

They thundered at Uhuru Park in Jakom’s support when he took oath of office as the President of the People’s Republic of Kenya. He has indeed proven that he did not waste the nine months he spent in his mother’s womb. God bless the woman that got heavy for Raila and carried him in her womb.

Yesterday, Kenyans rose in unison and amply demonstrated that they are not unaware that Raila is the man they voted for on August 8, 2018 as their President. Jubilee never cared about Raila and his NASA supporters. Rather, they took them for granted.

For the opposition political parties in Kenya, January 30, 2018 will forever represent a glorious chapter in the annals of their struggle to make life more abundant for the people of Kenya. For Raila, it is sweet victory. His disappointments have been many. But yesterday’s victory will surely sooth all that.

Baba has shown that with determination, hard work, prayers and fearlessness, one can attain the impossible. Raila has equally demonstrated that preparation meeting opportunity is the true definition of luck and not luck conferred by accident of a nomenclature.

He has successfully eliminated chance from the act of political reengineering. In the place of luck and chance, he has substituted resilience, vision, proper strategy, doggedness and action. As the wise say, “The harder the fight, the sweeter the victory” Yesterday’s Raila’s swearing in victory signposts the triumph of the people over cluelessness, ineptitude, bad governance, brazen corruption and impunity by those elected to serve.

I sincerely believe that yesterday’s inauguration is a broom revolution that will redefine our nation for good. Raila with his pedigree of integrity, vision and courage, cannot but shape our nation to the greater heights and make Kenyans citizens admired and respected once again in the comity of nations. He has not left anyone in doubt that he is ready to tackle the myriads of problems besetting this nation. Nothing must be left to chance.

He has proved that he is more than ready to begin the hard work of restoring the dignity of our great nation. Square holes must of necessity find accommodation in square holes. He is ready to do everything with finesse, decorum, justice, equity and fairness.

Raila is known for masterstroke strategies and not sloppiness. He is universally respected because of his sterling tradition of excellence. The electorate is will be waiting to see the change in stock for them in his new office. He cannot afford to disappoint them.

Raila’s government being the product of mass support must of necessity operate a policy of love towards all and malice towards none. I hope and trust that he shall work for those who voted for him as well as those who did not vote for him and even those who did not vote at all.

In the same vein, Raila’s government must in no way be a government of vendetta. What God did through the people on August 8, 2017 cannot be equaled or surpassed by the retributive acts of men. The new dawn must be the new dawn indeed – guided by the rule of law. His government must be truly a national government in outlook and functionality.

Under Raila Odinga Presidency, the civil service must be reinvigorated to live to its responsibilities. The era of no work but plenty pay must be ended. The nation’s workforce in the civil service must be seen to be a force at work for good in this country. The rules of competence and appropriateness must be observed in such a way that those who have been earning pay for free will be taken care of administratively.

Baba’s broom revolution must evolve an agile and competent civil service that will help it midwife its lofty dreams to fruition. I, therefore, congratulate President Raila Odinga for his election as President.God bless the people’s President and have mercy on the watermelon.

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii County)