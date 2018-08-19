President Museveni Welcomes CS Adan Mohamed to Steer East Africa Agenda, Expresses Optimism On The Future Of EAC

The Deputy president attended the 2018 edition of the youth achievers awards in Kampala Uganda.

He was accompanied to the event by the cabinet secretary for East Africa Cooperation Mr. Adan Mohammed.

Mr. Mohammed stole the show when Uganda president showered him with praise and proclaimed that he was the right individual to steer the east Africa community to realize the economic integration that the block years.

Noting that the block has all the ingredients for economic take off for the mutual benefit of all the member countries, the potential has nonetheless failed to achieve the desired results.

However With Mohammed representing Kenya, he expressed confidence and optimism that the block will would scale greater heights of prosperity.

Museveni noted that the block has been beset with certain hiccups and teething problems including an aloof Tanzania and Rwanda attracted to the Sadec, customs disputes among others. However, with the appointment of the youthful, multi-talented, amiable and diplomatic Kenyan CS, it was likely that the block would find answers to these problems. He noted that the economic block was on the cusp of providing economic prosperity for the citizens of the countries constitution the East African economic block

