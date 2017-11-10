Why President Magufuli Was Right on Taking Kenyan Cows And Auctioning Them

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

I have always penned here that Kenya is a country full of people with extremely bad manners starting with the President. In fact, most of the people in this country have dangerous manners of a pig.

I have stated here before, and I will repeat it again today, that this country has the highest number of thugs per square kilometre.

Here, we have a proclivity of taking pride in having produced most notorious thieves and rapists in Africa. I don’t know about the rest of the world. For now, Kenya is my problem. Factually, most of these thieves and rapists come from a certain region, Mt. Kenya region.

It is this kind of rotten behavior that we export to our neighbouring countries like Tanzania but thank their God, they have realized soon enough that “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure” and decided to avoid us like a burst sewer.

My friend, if you thought Ndugu Pombe Magufuli is an idiot, kindly re-examine your illusion.

The other day I saw our Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed shedding crocodile tears that Tanzania captured more than 1300 head of cattle and auctioned to his own people.

You see, it will be hypocritical to compare Kenya and Tanzania in terms of governance. It is insincere to character Kenyans and Tanzania in terms of morals. This is a dream whose reality we must awaken to.

Unlike Kenya, Tanzania is a country with strong institutions, guided by rules and regulations and not a country of “big men” like ours. Unlike Kenyans,

Tanzanians respect the laws. To buttress their earnestness, they ensure that their laws are respected by their national allies.

My snoop in Tanzania tells me Tanzanians do not rob banks. Rather, Kenyans who live there do. In Tanzania, 16 year-old boys don’t rape 100 year-old women like Kenyans do in their soil.

In Tanzania, men do not rape women unlike here in Kenya where 4 men raped a donkey to death in Kiambu.

In Tanzania, Pastors do not con their sheep by staging fake miracles like the Kanyaris and Njugunas do here in Nairobi.

In Tanzania, Cabinet Secretaries do not steal NYS moneys and get immunity from the President just like the Waigurus do here in Kenya.

In Tanzania, when 1300 head of cows from another country trespass to their territory, they take them away and distribute them to Wananchi at a throw away price.

In Kenya, when 400 head of cows belonging to Kenyans (the Maasai) “trespass” to government land in search of pasture due to drought, government deploys a fully loaded military tanker and sprays bullets to all of them, the herders notwithstanding.

Tanzanians respect themselves. That is why they command respect from their neighbours. If we do not respect ourselves, where do we get the temerity to demand respect from others?

Tanzanians should not be blamed for enforcing their rules. They must not be excoriated for running a better system where every citizen is equal before the law unlike here in Kenya where they look at your surname.

How do you expect this country to move forward when the National Assembly is the puppet to the executive? Who do we expect to checkmate the executive when institutions mandated to do so have funny characters like Duale and Murkomen at the helm?

Fellow countrymen, it is unfortunate that today we are saddled with an inept and clueless administration with a penchant for things absurd.

If we do not go back to the drawing board, find out where the rain beat us first, put our house in order and turn over a new leaf, we will forever remain the laughing stock we are.

God bless Kenya, God bless Magufuli, God bless my motherland Gusii.