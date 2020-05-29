POWER BROKER Francis Atwoli hosts Governor Oparanya, CS Wamalwa, other Luyha leaders

Statehouse strongman Francis Atwoli has today held a consultative meeting of 2nd tie Lugha leaders led by Governor Oparanya and CS Wamalwa Kijana and more than 30 other Luyha leaders including MPs. Top Luyha leaders Musalia Mudavadi,Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, Senator Moses Masika Wetangula and AG Emeritus Amos Wako did not attend.
Luhya Unity Meeting
Resolutions:
Unconditionally support H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga
1. Proposed changes in Parliament
a) Hon. Emmanuel Wangwe-Proposed Majority Chief Whip
b) Hon. Dr. Eseli Simiyu- Proposed and Confirmed Minority Deputy Chief Whip
Proposed Chairs
Hon. Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi – Energy Committee
Hon Caleb Amisi- Agriculture Committee
Hon. Kizito- Environment Committee
Hon. Omulele- Chair, Speaker’s panel
Proposed Vice Chair
Hon. Shinali- Budget Committee
Hon. Raphael Wanjala- Implementation Committee
Hon. Aladwa- Transport Committee
Hon. Kaunya – Security Committee
2. Proposed Development Projects
a) Revamption of sugar industry
b) Establishment of a gold smelting factory
c) Construction of Dams- Budalangi, Tongaren, Lugari
d) Agricultural inputs subsidies and price control
e) Covid19 stimulus programme to feature all corridor counties in Western Kenya
3. Proposed names for appointment and placement
1. Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, former MP Lugari
2. Mr. Alex Matere, Convener Youth 4 BBI
