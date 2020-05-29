POWER BROKER Francis Atwoli hosts Governor Oparanya, CS Wamalwa, other Luyha leaders

Statehouse strongman Francis Atwoli has today held a consultative meeting of 2nd tie Lugha leaders led by Governor Oparanya and CS Wamalwa Kijana and more than 30 other Luyha leaders including MPs. Top Luyha leaders Musalia Mudavadi,Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, Senator Moses Masika Wetangula and AG Emeritus Amos Wako did not attend.

Luhya Unity Meeting

Resolutions:

Unconditionally support H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga



1. Proposed changes in Parliament

a) Hon. Emmanuel Wangwe-Proposed Majority Chief Whip

b) Hon. Dr. Eseli Simiyu- Proposed and Confirmed Minority Deputy Chief Whip

Proposed Chairs

Hon. Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi – Energy Committee

Hon Caleb Amisi- Agriculture Committee

Hon. Kizito- Environment Committee

Hon. Omulele- Chair, Speaker’s panel

Proposed Vice Chair

Hon. Shinali- Budget Committee

Hon. Raphael Wanjala- Implementation Committee

Hon. Aladwa- Transport Committee

Hon. Kaunya – Security Committee

2. Proposed Development Projects

a) Revamption of sugar industry

b) Establishment of a gold smelting factory

c) Construction of Dams- Budalangi, Tongaren, Lugari

d) Agricultural inputs subsidies and price control

e) Covid19 stimulus programme to feature all corridor counties in Western Kenya

3. Proposed names for appointment and placement

1. Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, former MP Lugari

2. Mr. Alex Matere, Convener Youth 4 BBI