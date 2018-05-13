DRAMA: Police Trail, Chase and Block Hon Simon Mbugua From Addressing Press At Panafric Hotel

EALA MP Simon Mbugua has been forced to address a press conference at Shell Petrol station after the management of the Panafric hotel denied him access to the facility despite prior booking .



Mbugua said the management of the hotel has informed that it was instructed by police not to allow address the conference in the hotel.

Several CID officers and police were deployed to the hotel and at shell petrol station.

“The manager there has told me that he has been told by OCS and OCPD not to give me access to the hotel. The hotel was intimidated that if they allow me, then the hotel would be closed, ” Mbugua claimed.

Mbugua, who was arrested and charged with robbery with violence over an attack on businessman Timothy Kariuki a fortnight ago.

The legislator blamed interior PS Karanja Kibicho for his woes.

He claimed that Kibicho is working with powerful people in government to fight and intimidated him over his relations with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

He claims that his life is in danger and has been forced to use at least four cars to Panafric hotel.

“My life is in danger. Kibicho wants to eliminate me because I support DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.



