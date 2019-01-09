Police to arrest EALA MP Hon Simon Mbugua for plotting massive demonstrations against Uhuru

Imminent warrant of arrest awaits EALA MP Hon Simon Mbugua for plotting massive demonstrations against President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Capital city, Nairobi.

Police are holding credible information about the involvement of Hon Mbugua plot to cause havoc in the city center as the one witnessed during the demonstration by NASA supporters to force out IEBC commissioners out of anniversary towers.

Hon Simon Mbugua is said to be working under instruction from people close to William Ruto who want to impeach the President HE Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria had accused the President of ignoring the region and focusing on development in areas that voted for the opposition. “As we enter 2019,you (voters) must think … our responsibility is not just to vote and after voting,we (the government that we form) take development to other regions. That kind of nonsense must stop,” he said at Thika Stadium on New Year eve.

Hon Simon Mbugua is known to be the dirty hand for William Ruto in the capital city. During the much claimed Kikuyu night meetings alleged to have been organized by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to plot on Ruto’s downfall Hon Mbugua caused drama in the city accusing him of being the dark force behind Ruto’s problems.

Mr Mbugua is also on the spotlight over his dealings at city hall.He is accused of giving illegal orders for the demolition of properties worth billions without the consent of the city Governor HE Mike Sonko.

Latest accusation to follow him is the resignation of CEC Janet Ouko who cited unfavorable environment indirectly hitting out at Mr Mbugua as busybody and gossiper





