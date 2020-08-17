Kenya Today

Police storm Senator Malala home, to arrest him, pass revenue sharing by FORCE

Police are currently (Monday at 3am) camping outside the apartment of Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala with orders to take him to DCI. The aim is to make sure the revenue sharing motion is passed by the senate to give Uhuru the badly needed boost in his backyard of Central Kenya.

There is speculation that DP Ruto controls huge chunk of Central Kenya votes and that President Uhuru is very unpopular on the ground, perhaps this is the only think he can do given the time limit that will see his ratings go up.

What shocks many are some cows in the name of senators like Ochillo Ayacko and Kajwang’ whose counties stand to lose are till voting for the motion, who bewitched some of these senators? may God do something like the Damascus moment…


