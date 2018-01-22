“Police Should Not Be Misused To Settle Political Wars”- Hon Sakaja

By Lameck Ondieki

Sakaja showed great leadership today as he single handedly secured the release of Babu Owino with his slogan “siasa safi” he showed a different style of leadership in his speech stating that;

“I want to call upon the DCI to consider releasing hon. Babu owino on bond because just like any other Kenyan, he deserves justice. I have come here to see him because he is a great friend and a colleague.we, the leaders are not enemies to each other and I also ask Kenyans to stay together in peace and not be mislead by politicians”

He later added that the charges leveled against him were unclear. It was a moment of disbelief when he offered himself as a guarantor of Babu owino in his bail of ksh 104,000and a personal surety to produce him in court on Monday at 8am.This came after the Rt Hon Raila Odinga paid Babu owino a visit but did not manage to secure his release as he was denied bail

Hon Sakaja showed mature politics when he stated that”no political leader should be arrested unlawfully because of his political party be it NASA or Jubilee”

His action demonstrared that politics is all about brotherhood by helping each other no mater our differences ;thumbs up ‘super senator’ with his unique style of leadership and embracing good politics rather than the so called ’dirty politics’ his character is one to be emulated.