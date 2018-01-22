“Police Should Not Be Misused To Settle Political Wars”- Hon Sakaja

By Lameck Ondieki
Sakaja showed great leadership today as he single handedly secured the release of Babu Owino with his slogan “siasa safi” he showed a different style of leadership in his speech stating that;
“I want to call upon the DCI to consider releasing hon. Babu owino on bond because just like any other Kenyan, he deserves justice. I have come here to see him because he is a great friend and a colleague.we, the leaders are not enemies to each other and I also ask Kenyans to stay together in peace and not be mislead by politicians”
He later added that the charges leveled against him were unclear. It was a moment of disbelief when he offered himself as a guarantor of Babu owino in his bail of ksh 104,000and a personal surety to produce him in court on Monday at 8am.This came after the Rt Hon Raila Odinga paid Babu owino a visit but did not manage to secure his release as he was denied bail
Hon Sakaja showed mature politics when he stated that”no political leader should be arrested unlawfully because of his political party be it NASA or Jubilee”
His action demonstrared that politics is all about brotherhood by helping each other no mater our differences ;thumbs up ‘super senator’ with his unique style of leadership and embracing good politics rather than the so called ’dirty politics’ his character is one to be emulated.
Comments
Pontiac Pilate Mbiro M says
Can the police tell us why he was arrested, anyway! Justice is not for or from Jubilee law makers only; every Kenyan deserve justice, bail and fair trial. Did Sakaja seek and secure Babu’s release where Raila wouldn’t because of his political party leaning or Raila did not have enough money and surity to bail him out?, Is it that the police suddenly felt that they are being used to harass and arrest Babu Owino unlawfully? This is application of the law partially, depending on tribe and political party membership. If you are in opposition, you are not a Kenyan; you are branded an enemy! It is high time Babu Owino take the police to court for harassment and unlawful detention. Once the law they are misusing is applied on them and fined, they will never misuse it on behalf of other politicians to harass opponents.
stanlaw says
i ‘ m not sure when police here in kenya if they are human beings.because of what they always do by solving aproblem .but they are samantha of the roport for the white men.
Anonymous says
When raila asked for babu owino’s bail the police refused but when sakaja came they accepted come on its not about brotherhood they want to fool me a nasa supporter it cant work.