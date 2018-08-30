Police Hunting For Ex Limuru MP Who Shot at Sonko’s Officials Sent to Demolish His Illegal Buildings

Police are looking for former Limuru MP George Nyanja after he reportedly fired his gun towards offices of the Nairobi County Officers who were demolishing a building he owns in Karen.

Witnesses claim that County Officials arrived at Nyanja’s business premises on Wednesday afternoon and started bringing down some buildings that he was allegedly constructing without the county approvals.

Nyanja, known for his abrasive approach to issues, arrived at the scene and reportedly fired in the air – forcing the county officials to scamper for safety.

Nairobi County’s Chief Media Officer Elkana Jacob said that some of the officials engaged in the exercise suffered injuries while running for cover.

The matter was reported at the Karen Police Station.

Nyanja served as Limuru MP from 1992 to 2002 and was fondly referred to as General Kaiyaba for his militant style of opposing former President Daniel arap Moi.