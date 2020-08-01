‘FINISHING’ SONKO: Police boss who manhandled Sonko in Voi will be the new Nairobi Police boss

Coast regional police commander Mr Rashid Yakub will be the new police boss for Nairobi region, he will take over from Philip Ndolo who has been posted to Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri as the deputy commandant.

Yakub came to the lime light in 2019 when he led a team of police officers who dramatically arrested Sonko in Voi and put him in a chopper that flew him back to Nairobi where he was detained and questioned on orders by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. In the dramatic arrest, Sonko abused the police and in return Yakub chraged at Sonko with kicks prompting other senior officers to restrain him from further assaulting Sonko.

Sonko was later accused of assaulting Yakub while resisting his arrest at Ikanga strip in Voi on December 6, 2019 over a Sh357 million garbage tender.

Yakub had filed an assault case against Sonko, but later dropped it.

On Thursday, it was announced a new police post will be set up at the County Assembly of Nairobi in an attempt restore order and stability,

The move comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai visited the County assembly of Nairobi.

The visit came two days after chaos was witnessed at the assembly as MCAs attempted to serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment motion against her and a court order suspending the Edward Gichana from taking over clerk duties.

“We will have a police post which will be run by officers here. This will ensure that the county assembly is safe from people threatening security,” Matiang’i said.

The two officials were accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohamed Badi when they toured the assembly and inspected the areas that were destroyed as a result of the Tuesday chaos.

They also visited Speaker Elachi who was in her office.

On Wednesday, the Interior CS stated that City Hall was no longer an assembly but a war zone.

He said he had consulted widely with the National Security Council over the matter and said something has to be done.

“Let us not bury our heads in the sand. We know what the right thing is and we know how best to act. Nairobi County has become an area of special interest and it’s high time to engage the police,” Matiang’i said.

The CS also revealed that 35 per cent of the CBD security deployment is always around Nairobi County assembly because most of the activities happening around the area were criminal.

The chaos that transpired saw Mlango Kubwa MCA and chairperson of the Ward Development Fund chairperson Patricia Mutheu clobbered by police who went to City Hall to quell tension.