Police block major roads to Eldoret town in anticipation of massive demonstrations in support of Hon Sudi

Police have been deployed to block main roads leading to Eldoret CBD in a bid to thwart the mega demonstrations expected later today against Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) theft.

The demonstration according to the organizers is meant to compel President Uhuru Kenyatta to act on the scandal masterminds and beneficiaries.

The scandal has also roped in some of his relatives and top ODM politicians which has put him in a perculiar position.

EACC officers this week raided the Kemsa officers in Nairobi.

The sleuths raided the premises on Wednesday at around 9.30 am without any notice. The EACC officials locked all gates with no staff being allowed to leave.

The board of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority was on Tuesday grilled over their handling of procurement of drugs and other goods meant to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were grilled at the EACC headquarters in Nairobi over unprocedural tenders worth billions. At least five politicians, top government officials and directors of 50 companies linked to the Kemsa scandal are expected to be quizzed at EACC headquarters.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is pursuing politicians from both the ruling Jubilee party and the Opposition. The politicians are among those who have been mentioned in the alleged scandal that has caused a political storm in the country.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi had also alleged that police officers have been sent to his house in his constituency.

The MP said through his Twitter account on Thursday evening two motor vehicles belonging to police were parked at his gate.

He added that two lorries ferrying police officers were patrolling at Kapseret shopping centre.

This comes hours before his scheduled press address arranged for Friday.

“I will be holding a peace meeting tomorrow outside Silverline restaurant, Eldoret Town at 11.00 a.m. Come one, come all,” Sudi had said.

The MP has been on the headlines for his speech against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family including Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Sudi has refused to apologise over his remarks which drew countrywide condemnation with leaders accusing him of uttering inciting and abusive remarks against the president’s family.

He termed all those condemning him over the remarks as “conmen and looters”. While issuing the remarks that caused the outcry, the MP dared the police to go arrest him at his home.