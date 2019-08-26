PM Raila outlines process of picking Kibra ODM candidate

The Orange Democratic Movement on Sunday ruled out direct nomination for its candidate for the November 7 Kibra Constituency by-election.

Party leader Raila Odinga said that ODM will hold its primaries on August 31. The seat fell vacant after the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26, 2019.

Mr Odinga spoke in the company of his elder daughter Rosemary Odinga and six ODM MPs when he unveiled 24 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket in the by-election.

Mr Odinga noted that the orange party will conduct its nomination exercise on August 31, before submitting its nominee to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by September 3, 2019.

He however, noted that not all the aspirants will participate in the primaries as they will be subjected to a thorough vetting process that will see non-loyalists weeded out.