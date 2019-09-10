PM Raila appoints Hon. Junet to lead Kibra campaign

The Rt Hon Prime Minister Raila Odinga has today appointed his most trusted loyalist and Strongman The Hon Junet Mohamed to oversee the Kibra by election.

The Hon Junet Mohamed is expected to neutralize the Jubilee opposition tangatanga team led by Deputy President William Ruto who is fronting his betting scam partner and former football flop Macdonald Mariga.

It’s not the first time The Rt Hon Raila Odinga has trusted and delegated the smooth running of ODM election affairs to The Hon Junet Mohamed,in Kajiado by election Hon Junet Mohamed is remembered for running a well oiled ODM youth oriented campaign in Kajiado where ODM candidate Hon Memusi Ole Kanchori historically embarrassed Jubilee state machinery with a wide margin.

Kibra are you ready for Director! We are not taking chances #Junet means business!!