PLO defends SONKO with BIG GRAMMAR (Make sure you have a dictionary when reading)

By Makeke Siso

Distinguished law Professor PLO lumumba has thrown his weight behind Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko following the ongoing tussle between him and Nairobi women representative Esther Passaris.

Speaking for the first time after Citzen TV discontinued their interview with Sonko on JKL citing quality and moral issues, PLO said Sonko ought to have been afforded an apportunity to respond to allegations leveled against him by the his Women rep and clear his name in the process.

PLO took to his Twitter account to defend governor Sonko using big grammar.

“I was discombobulated when Jeff extemporaneously stopped his confabulation with governor Sonko. As an amanuensis at Citizen, he would have advanced the governor an opportunity to without duress. The governor would’ve used the Chin-wag to deify his nomenclature. Regrettably, Jeff with his barbarous antics and impeachable traits, dissallowed him. It was apocalyptical of Jeff to terminate the interview puerilely“