Dilemma: Is DP Ruto battling health challenges? Stress? Depression, Agony? Fatigue?

By Onyinkwa O

John Lennon once said, “When i was 5 years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When i went to school, they asked me what i wanted to be when i grew up. I wrote down ‘happy’. They told me i didn’t understand the assignment, and i told them they didn’t understand life.”

This quote came to mind when i saw the picture on the right, showing the evolving shape of Ruto’s head that is now tending towards a Rugby ball, the scarcity of hair on it, the poor condition of his skin and generally diminished health. Some say he is grappling with health challenges, but for me, i put it down to stress, depression and frustrated dreams.



Wealth, land, choppers, property and power have been amassed in titanic proportions, but they have failed to afford Ulliam happiness. The picture of on the left, back in the day he was in ODM suggests that he was happier and healthier when he didn’t own so much earthly possessions, and would probably have been better off focusing on happiness rather than the material crap he owns, and the 2022 dream he is busy chasing, that denies him peace and sleep

