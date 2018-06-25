Pick me as Your Running Mate, Waiguru’s Rival Hon Ngirici Begs Ruto

Kirinyaga Women Rep Wambui Girici who is also a fierce rival of Governor Anne Waiguru has shared her thoughts over the criteria Deputy President William Ruto should use in picking a running mate ahead of 2022.

In a commentary published in the Star, she averred;

“It is no doubt that a number of politicians are positioning themselves to be considered for the position of running mate when Deputy President William Ruto goes for the presidency.

The list is growing by the and as the 2022 general election approaches,the DP will have a large pool to pick from. Presidential bid is no joke and therefore it calls for prudence and thorough weighing of options on who is best to be picked for such a crucial position.

One of the things Ruto should give consideration is the level of competence and honesty. Apart from the two traits, there is the issue of regional balance and any possible pre-existing political agreements. Ruto not only needs to go for an able running mate but also a very loyal politician and a friend who will not cause problems in his government.

Remember President Uhuru Kenyatta settled on Ruto not just because of their long time friendship but because of his political experience.

In the six year the jubilee government has been in power, we have seen a loyal Deputy President in Ruto and that is why the President has worked peacefully unlike during coalition government in which wrangling was the order of the day..

This is the reason why the people of Mt Kenya region have decided that they will back Ruto in the 2022 general elections not just because there was a deal between him the the President but because he has shown mature leadership and full support to the President.

At some point, when President Uhuru was heading to The Hague, he handed over power to Ruto, a clear indication of the high level of trust between the two.

Therefore, when that time comes, Ruto should go for an individual who will add value to his government. And of course being the leader of Kenya Women Parliamentary Association, I would appeal to the DP to consider a woman. It will not only be an honour to women but it will also help him get the votes of women who are the majority in Kenya.

A woman is tribless and has the natural ability to unite all regardless of region, education or ones background.”