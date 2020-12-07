Pick Governor Oparanya as your runningmate, we will beg Raila to support you- Echesa tells Ruto

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa on Saturday asked DP Ruto to team up with Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya in the 2022 race and at the same time begged former premier Raila Odinga to support the duo.

Echesa reminded Deputy President William Ruto that he (Ruto) was once ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political protégé.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga in Makunda Village Kakamega County, Echesa said there shouldn’t be a war between a teacher and his student. Instead, he said, the two should forge a working relationship that would see the presidency taken over by candidates from Western Kenya.



Echesa said Raila Odinga should endorse a presidential candidature of DP William Ruto and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

“This Raila Odinga whom you are seeing here is our political teacher. All the leaders you are seeing here passed under his tutelage. I am one of Raila’s students. Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Mumias MP Benjamin Washiali, and many others, are Raila Odinga’s political students.

“I urge all the leaders who are present here today to consider stabilising our country, which is in a bad place politically. You are the people Kenyans are looking up to. Today, all of you (Ruto, Raila, Mudavadi and Wetangula) are here. Raila we urge you, with a lot of respect as our father, to endorse a presidential candidature of Deputy President William Ruto and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

“In 2007, there was a powerful team called the Pentagon. Today, nearly the entire Pentagon team is here. The team was made up of, among a few others, Raila, Ruto and Mudavadi. And, that team is here today. All the three of you wanted the presidency to come to this side (Western Kenya),” said Echesa.EX c

“In Western Kenya, we have Musalia Mudavadi and Governor Oparanya as our leaders. Oparanya has been an MP for two terms, he has been a minister, he has been a two-time governor, he is the current chairperson of the Governors’ Council. You know that Oparanya is the deputy Party Leader of ODM, you know that Raila is the Party Leader, you know that DP Ruto is our friend. I am now urging Raila Odinga, whom we must protect, to take Ruto and Oparanya, put them in one corner, advise them and endorse their presidential ticket.

“After the duo wins the presidency, the new government should look into positions available for Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula.

“Raila Odinga, thank you very much for taking your time to come and mourn my father, the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga,” concluded Echesa.