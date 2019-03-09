(Photos &Videos) Haters Shamed as SONKO World Class Lion Statue Turns A Local Tourist Attraction

Residents of Nairobi today woke up to a brand new well polished lion statue in Uhuru Highway as opposed to the unfinished sketch that had got haters of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko talking.

A section of ignorant Kenyans on twitter (KOT) and haters of Nairobi governor Mike Sonko took it to social media to ridicule his unfinished lion statue.

They were however mesmerized today when they woke up to a well polished world class lion statue in CBD. The team working its completion had to work overtime so as to have the statue delivered on time and in acceptable standard.

Subsequently, the narrative changed and people started drenching the Nairobi governor with waters of accolades for the brand new statue.

The internet was beautified with colourful images of the golded images of the golden lion statue that suddenly turned a local tourist attraction.

The haters who rushed to ridicule the unfinished statue were left speechless after the team worked hard aday and night to finish and permanently mount the new lion.

Motorists along Uhuru Highway were glued to the magical golden statue as they drove off.

