(Photos) SAKAJA Pays Former Dagoretti Hardcore Criminal “DERE” A Surprise Visit, Puts A Big Smile On His Face

Nairobi Senator Jonson Sakaja astonished the residents of Dagoretti when he visited reformed hardcore thug popularly known by his famous moniker DERE to see how he’s coping with crime-free life.

Senator Sakaja took with him among other things, basic necessities like household items and food. Above all, he promised to move him to a better place where he can live a better life and eschew revising his erstwhile life.

Residents of Dagoretti were mesmerized to see their senator trek in the nooks and crannies of their neighbourhood.

The Senator who is also a renowned chess guru mingled with the humble compatriots and even unsuccessfully challenged them on checkers game where he was given a KABUTI by a ghetto Ninja who ran away with the ultimate price. He vowed to revisit the challenge nevertheless.

Here is what he said in the streets of Facebook and Twitte:



“‪Thanks to the people of Riruta who highlighted the story of “Dere” who led a life of crime but reformed and has been living in squalor. Thanks for allowing me to join you in helping him get a fresh start in life. And for the guy who beat me in draughts tutapatana tu” ‬