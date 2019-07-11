Photos: Raila meets Governor Samboja, tells him to involve dialogue with MCAs

ODM leader Raila Odinga received a delegation from the county government of Taita Taveta led by their Governor Granton Samboja.

The group briefed the opposition leader on challenges they are experiencing as a county after the fallout of MCAs and the exercutive after failure to pass the budget.

The MCAs had accused the Governor of allocating funds to dockets he plans to get kickbacks for selfish interest.



The governor on his side had blamed the MCA s of focusing on money that would go to thei individual pockets and not development of the county.





Governor Granton had initiated a process that would see the disbandment of the coastal county.

Raila urged them to embrace dialogue with members of the county assembly so that service delivery to residents of the county is not hampered.



The same incident had happened in Makueni county in Governor Kivutha’s first term.